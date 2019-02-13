Inter Milan Names Samir Handanovic As New Captain Intensifying Icard's Exit Rumours

Handanovic and Icardi

Italian football gaint, Inter Milan have stripped Mauro Icardi of the clubs captaincy and given it to goal keeper Samir Handanovic amid the transfer rumours.

The Argentine who is yet to decide on his future at the San Siro is been heavily linked with European power house, Real Madrid. The 25 year old's relantancy to pen down a new contract is speculated to be as a result of the low salary been offered in the new contract.

His wife Wanda Nara, who doubles as his agent, has stated the player's wages has to be increased indicating teams across Europe have shown interest in the forward.

Mauro Icardi's name has also been excluded in the clubs Europa league game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday. The actions by the clubs has fuelled the rumours the more as it is unlikely Icardi will be available for Inter next season.

"The Club communicates that the new captain of the team is Samir Handanovic," the club tweeted on Wednesday.

Mauro Icardi's contract will expire in 2021 and Inter are likely to sell him and make some money out of him than allow him way out of the club as a free agent.