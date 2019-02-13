Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
46 minutes ago | Football News

Inter Milan Names Samir Handanovic As New Captain Intensifying Icard's Exit Rumours

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Handanovic and Icardi
Handanovic and Icardi

Italian football gaint, Inter Milan have stripped Mauro Icardi of the clubs captaincy and given it to goal keeper Samir Handanovic amid the transfer rumours.

The Argentine who is yet to decide on his future at the San Siro is been heavily linked with European power house, Real Madrid. The 25 year old's relantancy to pen down a new contract is speculated to be as a result of the low salary been offered in the new contract.

His wife Wanda Nara, who doubles as his agent, has stated the player's wages has to be increased indicating teams across Europe have shown interest in the forward.

Mauro Icardi's name has also been excluded in the clubs Europa league game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday. The actions by the clubs has fuelled the rumours the more as it is unlikely Icardi will be available for Inter next season.

"The Club communicates that the new captain of the team is Samir Handanovic," the club tweeted on Wednesday.

Mauro Icardi's contract will expire in 2021 and Inter are likely to sell him and make some money out of him than allow him way out of the club as a free agent.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Inter Spark Icardi Exit Rumours As Star Striker Stripped Of Captaincy
Madrid Can Win Fourth Straight Champions League – Courtois
CAF CC: Lwandamina Aims Kotoko Scalp To Stay Top
Emiliano Sala: Body to be flown home to Argentina for vigil
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

8 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line