KP Boateng Reveals The Difference Between Barcelona And Real Madrid

Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed how it feels like playing for FC Barcelona.

The Ghanaian forward joined the five times UEFA Champions League winners on the winter transfer window from US Sassuolo on a loan deal.

The two most glamorous clubs in the Spanish La Liga are regarded as the best clubs in Europe but the former AC Milan says playing at the Camp Nou is better.

"I say Barcelona. Because he plays a football that we want to play all," he told Sky Sports.

“For that, for the stadium, for the tiki-taka, for how they go. Camp Nou looks like a wave, with people moving with the ball.

“And to think that my first match against Milan was really a friendly match at the Camp Nou".

The two clubs will battle it out in the Cope del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

Boateng could join the club on a permanent basis at the end of the season.