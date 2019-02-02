Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Ghana Does Not Need The Services Of KP Boateng - Coach Opeele Boateng Insists

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has emphatically said Kwesi Appiah should never consider recalling Kevin-Prince Boateng to the senior national team.

Ghanaians have called on the head coach of the team to include the 31-year-old in his plans ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Barcelona new recruits have been out of the team for the past five years after he was sacked from the camp of the team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for misconduct with Sulley Muntari.

With Black Stars struggling to score goals, many football enthusiasts believe the former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs star will be a great addition to the team but the former Asante Kotoko and Tema Youth it is about the country forget about the services of the player.

"There is no doubt that Kevin-Prince Boateng's qualities but until he apologizes to Coach Kwesi Appiah, he must be recalled back to the national team," he told Frank Akwasi Agyam on Topical Radio in Germany.

"We make the argument that he wasn't trained in Ghana but the fact is that he was wrong to utter those words to Kwesi Appiah.

"He is putting Ghana on the world map by playing for Barcelona but he must he must apologize to the country and Kwesi Appiah before we see him in the Black Stars shirts," he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM revealed that he [Kevin-Prince Boateng] is a good player and he will be a good addition to the team but must first apologize to him and the country.

The 32nd African Cup of Nation kicks off on 21 June to July 19.

