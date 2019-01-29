Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Kwadwo Asamoah Name His Football Idol

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwadwo Asamoah has named Adriano as his greatest football idol revealing that his friends used to call him by the former Inter Milan striker’s name.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Inter Milan as a free agent in summer from Juventus.

Asamoah has adjusted well and has become a first-choice left-back at the club, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old disclosed that his natural position was No. 10 though he has not had the chance to play there as he used to during his developmental days in Ghana which earned him the name Adriano.

“I really liked Adriano. I used to play as a trequartista and I’m left-footed like him, so my friends used to call me Adriano.

"They said my shot was as powerful as his! My mates in Ghana still call me Adriano now.

"I also really liked Andrea Pirlo,” Asamoah disclosed on Football Italia.

Ironically, Adriano Leite Ribeiro, who is commonly known in football as Adriano, wore the Nerazzurri shirt between 2004-2009 likewise Andrea Pirlo who starred for the San Siro outfit from 1998-2001 before joining city rivals AC Milan after two loan spells at Reggina and Brescia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
