KP Boateng Reveals Why He Surprisingly Signed For Barcelona [VIDEO]

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed why joined FC Barcelona in the winter transfer.

Boateng, 31, joined the La Liga side on loan from Italian Serie A side US Sassuolo until the end of the season.

After making his first appearance for the club in a defeat in the Copa del Rey, the Ghanaian forward has been named in Barcelona's squad to face Girona on Sunday.

However, the former AC Milan an interview with the official club website has revealed why joined the five-times UEFA Champions League winners.

Video below...

