EXPOSED: Unpatriotic Kwadwo Asamoah Trains With Inter Milan Teammates After Faking Injury Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash [PHOTOS]

After he informed the technical team of the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana of suffering a swollen ankle injury after the Atlanta game over the weekend, Kwadwo Asamoah has been captured seriously training with his Inter Milan teammates.

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia in Adisa Ababa on Sunday, the 29-year-old withdrew from the Black Stars citing the reason as picking up an injury but the technical team has insisted they will not call for a replacement.

Multiple reports have gone viral that Asamoah refused to join the rest of the players in Nairobi where is based currently due to the inclusion of the Ayew brothers in Kwesi Appiah's 20 man squad for the must-win clash.

However, the former Juventus ace has been seen seriously training with his teammates on Wednesday evening after claiming that he is injured.

Asamoah made a return to the Black Stars team after a four-year absence when he featured in the Black Stars 1:0 defeat to Kenya last month.

The pictures posted on the official club website have raised questions about how the midfielder has mysteriously recovered from the said injury in a few days to join his teammates at training on Wednesday.

However, the team has commenced training in Kenya on Wednesday ahead of the game in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

