57 minutes ago | Sports News

Kingsley Schindler Provides Assist, Scores Brace As Holstein Kiel Share Spoils With SC Paderborn 07

Ghanasoccernet.com
German-born Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler registered an assist and bagged a brace for Holstein Kiel in their 4-4 thrilling draw with SC Paderbon 07 in the Bundesliga 2.

Schindler, who opened his goalscoring account for the Blues in last week's stalemate with Ingolstadt, restored parity for the side in the 6th minute after Babacar Gueye had given the host a first-minute lead.

Gueye turned provider as he teed a pass for Phillipp Klement to power home Paderbon's second of the afternoon in the 9th minute.

Ben Zolinski gave Paderborn the cushioning on the stroke of half-time but Janni-Luca Serra reduced the deficit with a thumping header in the 71st minute before Schindler provided an assist for Alexander Muhling to level the scores four minutes later.

Schindler put Kiel ahead in the game for the first time as he blasted his penalty kick past goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle on the 80th minute mark but Zolinski salvaged a point for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Schindler enjoyed full throttle while Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Bernard Tekpetey lasted 68 and 92 minutes respectively.

