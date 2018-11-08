modernghana logo

21 minutes ago

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Hearts of Oak Appoint Kim Grant As Director Of Football And First Team Head Coach

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of former Ghana striker, Kim Grant as the new director of football and first team head coach.

The official unveiling ceremony will take place at Sun City Hotel Apartment on the LA road in Accra.

Grant was until recently the technical director of fellow Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

He was also technical director for Cape-Coast based Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.

The 46-year-old former Charlton Athletic striker is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

Below is the full statement...

