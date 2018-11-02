Nyantakyi Overstayed In Office - Prof. Joshua Alabi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearer hopeful, Prof. Joshua Alabi has expressed his disappointment that has befallen former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, but believes he should have vacated office when the applause was loudest.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned for life and fined 500,000 Swizz Franc by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA after four months of investigations into a petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas regarding Nyantakyi's conduct in the Number 12 documentary.

'Life is about when you have to leave. I think that maybe he overstayed and that caused all these things. Sometimes when you keep long in a position, it makes you feel you are untouchable. That's why it's good that in our democracy, you can't go beyond eight years,' Mr Alabi stated on Happy FM.

Mr Alabi expressed his admiration for the former 1st CAF Vice capo for his achievements but opined that he should have left earlier in other to keep his hard-earned reputation.

'At a point, he should just leave so that he would have become a god-father in Ghana football. It's unfortunate, I liked him because he qualified us to the World Cup three times and he did very well and he also raised Ghana football to a different level but at a point, if he had left, he would have been a very big hero'.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has however in a statement released yesterday indicated he will be appealing the decision at sport's highest football court, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com