Theophilus Nyame Leaves Medeama SC

Medeama SC has parted ways with top midfielder Theophilus Nyame after spending a one year spell with the Yellow and Mauves. The former Premier League winners confirmed the news in a twitter post this afternoon.

It is understood that the decision to part ways with the player is highly due to the fact that there is no competitive football in the country coupled with the player’s inability to perform upon his return to the club from Obuasi Ashanti Gold.

The player has not had it easy after failing to get playing time. He only managed to some twenty minutes of football in over twenty-five (25) matches.

“Medeama have parted ways with midfielder Theophilus Nyame,” the twitter post confirming Nyame’s departure from the club read.

The club has however wished him well in his future endeavour as he looks for a new club. Theophilus Nyame is a formal player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as Secondi Hassacas.