modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | Football News

Aduana Stars Refutes Contacting Yusif Abubakar Over Vacant Coaching Job

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Aduana Stars Refutes Contacting Yusif Abubakar Over Vacant Coaching Job

The Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evan Oppong have rubbished reports that they are set to appoint former trainer Yusif Abubakar.

Report has gone viral that the two times Ghana Premier League champions who parted ways with the former Techiman City gaffer last two months for failing in the CAF Champions League have contacted Yusif Abubakar again over the vacant coaching job at the club.

However, the official mouthpiece of the club have debunked the reports.

“Aduana Stars hasn’t made any contact with coach Yusif Abubakar to come back to the club.” spokesperson Evans Oppong told Sunyani-based Space FM

The Fire Club are without a substantive coach after the exit of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1It is impossible to defeat an ignorant man in argument.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line