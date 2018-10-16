Aduana Stars Refutes Contacting Yusif Abubakar Over Vacant Coaching Job

The Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evan Oppong have rubbished reports that they are set to appoint former trainer Yusif Abubakar.

Report has gone viral that the two times Ghana Premier League champions who parted ways with the former Techiman City gaffer last two months for failing in the CAF Champions League have contacted Yusif Abubakar again over the vacant coaching job at the club.

However, the official mouthpiece of the club have debunked the reports.

“Aduana Stars hasn’t made any contact with coach Yusif Abubakar to come back to the club.” spokesperson Evans Oppong told Sunyani-based Space FM

The Fire Club are without a substantive coach after the exit of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.