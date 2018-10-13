Results Of Bukom Fist Of Fury Boxing League Week 1

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights first day was welcomed by rains which nearly marred the beauty of the event, however, some fans defied the rains and they watched the event to its logical end in style.

When the rain stopped, it was action and fun galore with juvenile, amateur and rising professional boxers commanding the ring and displaying to the amazement of guests and spectators.

The much talked about Fashion Extravaganza came off with designs modeled by Jem Afrik and Boxzomah Clothing, all the supporting young musicians were ready to roll.

When the kids and beautiful models took to the Ring Walk aka Bukom Walk, it was just to display the talent and skill of the young Ghanaians.

The Underground musicians who reported in their numbers, took inspiration on commitment from Amanzeba and Sarkodie.

Wulomoi International Band, the evergreen traditional folklore group also thrilled with their new and old songs.

When the ring officials called the game of boxing to order, Daniel Lartey lost on points to John Akulugu. Delalie Melegi won on points against Idrissa Amadu. Success Tetteh won by ko round 3 against David Kotey and Theophilus Dodoo won by ko round 5 against Isaac Tetteh.

Moses Foh Amoaning, Consultant to the event said staring something new is not easy, but very soon, the series will be popular and patronage would be better.

Peter Zwennes, president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said the programme is unique and will grow with the fans.

14 boxing clubs in Accra are competing in the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.