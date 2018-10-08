Kwadwo Asamoah Applauds Inter Milan Teammates After Victory Over Spal

Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praises on his Inter Milan his teammates for their sparkling performance in their 2-1 win over Spal in the Italian Serie A.

Argentine forward Maurio Icardi broke the deadlock for the Nerazurri after 14 minutes but Alberto Paloschi pulled parity for the host in the 72nd minute.

Luciano Spalletti's men kept their dominance over the hosts with Asamoah proving very difficult for his markers to go past him.

Their effort finally paid off in the 78th mark when Icardi scored a brilliant goal to grab a deserving victory for the visitors.

The former Juventus star has been included in the Black Stars 23-man squad for Ghana's 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Sierra this month.