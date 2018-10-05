Racism Was One Of The Reasons Behind My Decision To Leave Eintracht Frankfurt - Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed that racism was one of the reasons why he left German side Eintracht Frankfurt to join US Sassuolo in Italy in the summer.

Boateng had an outstanding campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt after helping them clinch the DFB Pokal at the expense of Bayern Munchen.

The 31-year-old decided to leave the German side unexpectedly to move to the Serie A outfit and has since been an integral member of the club.

"What scared me most is racism. There is still in Germany and unfortunately, it becomes stronger and stronger. In Italy, for now, it is hidden, creeping." he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Even though Boateng was once a victim of racists chants in Italy when playing for AC Milan against lower side Pro Patria in a friendly.

But he insists racism is rampant in Germany.

"In Germany, on the other hand, there has been a huge explosion of this phenomenon because a month ago thousands of people were marching against immigrants and they even did it with their arms raised in the Nazi salute."

"Fortunately, compared to the past, there are many people who raise their voices against racists."

