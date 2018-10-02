Kwadwo Asamoah Named In Inter Squad For PSV Trip In UEFA Champions League

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been included in the Inter Milan squad for the UEFA Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven in Holland on Wednesday.

The Black Stars midfielder returns to the team after he was rested over the weekend in the Nerazzuri's 2-0 win over Cagliari in the Serie A on Saturday.

Asamoah who joined the Milan club in the summer has been one of the key players at the club this season helping the club to a good start in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old provided a sweet assist in the first game against Tottenham Hotspurs as they came back from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over the English Club.

Inter Milan returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

