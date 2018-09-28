Alfred Duncan Express Disappointment Over Consistent Black Stars Snub

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan has expressed his disappointment over his continuous Black Stars snub despite his impressive form for US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

Duncan, 25, is enjoying the ongoing season in the Italian Serie A and have featured in all five games.

Despite his sparkling performance, the former Inter Milan star was one of the players that was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya a fortnight ago.

In an interview with KweseESPN, Duncan bemoaned the situation he finds himself in but insists he will make a claim for his inclusion by keeping his performance level.

"It hurts that I have been ignored because everyone wants to play international football," he told KweseESPN.

"It is a compliment to be considered good enough for your country, and all I can personally do is to make my case by playing well at club level."