Hearts of Oak Are Ready To Sign Sulley Muntari - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Hearts of Oak Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has reiterated that the Premier League giants will be open to signing Sulley Muntari if the opportunity arises.

Muntari, who is on vacation has been training with the Phobians as he awaits a deal in the transfer window.

The former Inter Milan and Portsmouth midfield kingpin featured for the Phobians in a friendly encounter with Bechem United at the Legon Ajax Park earlier this week, helping Hearts to a 3-0 victory, thanks to a brace from Kojo Obeng and an impudent finish by Patrick Razak.

According to Dr Tamakloe, who has watched the game, says they will not hesitate in acquiring the services of the English FA Cup winner.

"At the moment he is not a Hearts of Oak player but there is no doubt that he had a deep love for this club. He was telling me in the presence of Hearts CEO Mark Noonan that people like myself helped him to reach where he is today and he is ready to impart that knowledge to the young and upcoming players.

"If you watch Muntari playing you can see why he is a top player and a professional. His distribution and movement on the pitch is great. If you understand him and you are patient with him, you will have a top player in your team."

Quizzed if the former Premier League champions will be willing to sign Muntari should the opportunity arise, Dr Tamakloe sharply said 'We already have a jersey waiting for him,' he told Joy Sports.

Muntari is one of Ghana's most decorated players to ply his trade in Europe having won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 and multiple domestic titles in Italy and England.

Muntari who has played in three World Cups with Ghana is without a club after his stay at Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna expired at end of last season.

He has been capped 84 times by senior national team, scoring 20 goals.