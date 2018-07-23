Muntari Is Vindicated For Slapping Mr Parker - Micheal Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder, Micheal Essien says Sulley Ali Muntari is now vindicated why he slapped Management Committee Member of the Black Stars, Mr Moses Armah Parker.

Muntari was expelled from the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for slapping and destroying gadgets worth $8,000 which belongs to the Medeama SC Chief Executive Officer.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has not been recalled back to the national team for exhibiting such behaviour.

"Sulley Muntari is a very calm person," he told Adom FM.

"People misjudge him because they don't know him.

"What happened in Brazil was unfortunate but with what has happened to Ghana football, I think Ghanaians will now understand why Muntari slapped Mr Parker," he added.

Essien played with the Portsmouth midfielder in the Black Stars for 12 years.