Charles Sapong Scores Consolation For Philadelphia Union In Defeat Against Zlatan-Inspired LA Galaxy

Ghanaian striker Charles Sapong netted a consolation goal for Philadephia Union in their 3-1 loss against Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The Union were on the front foot early in the game as Charles Sapong's well-taken strike put them ahead in the 29th minute. The goal was the Ghanaian first in nearly three months.

LA Galaxy looked much more determined after returning from recess and their efforts paid off in the 49th minute thanks to a lovely through ball by Zlatan that put Ola Kamara on goal. The Norwegian forward was able to get to the ball and chip it just enough over goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Zlatan put the visitors ahead in the 63rd minute after connecting beautifully to Romain Alessandrini's low pass before Michael Ciani made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute.

David Accam replaced Marcus Epps in the 60th while Sapong, who registered the only of the game for the Union, was withdrawn in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Boateng made a 90th-minute appearance for the victors.

