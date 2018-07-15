Kwadwo Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Defeat Lugano 3:0 In Preseason

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah played his first match for Inter Milan on Saturday in a pre-season match.

The Nerazzurri defeated FC Lugano 3:0 with Lautaro breaking the deadlock in the 16th minutes.

However, Karamoah increased the tally by scoring in the 50th and 55th minute to cement the win.

Kwadwo Asamoah climbed off the bench in the 46th minutes and made a huge impact since joining the Italian giants from Serie A champions Juventus.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to hit the grounds running after winning 13 titles with Juventus during his six years stay.