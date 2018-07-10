Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has joined Inter Milan as they began preseason training on Monday ahead of the new campaign. The former Udinese Calcio s...
Kwadwo Asamoah Starts Preseason Training With Inter Milan
Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has joined Inter Milan as they began preseason training on Monday ahead of the new campaign.
The former Udinese Calcio starman officially joined the Nerazzurri last week on a three-year contract after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.
Asamoah, 29, was joined by fellow new signings Raja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez as the Italian giants prepare for the upcoming Serie A campaign.
24 players have been called up for the pre-season camp at the Suning Training Centre that will run from today on Monday 9th July until Sunday 22nd July.
Here is the list in full:
GOALKEEPERS: Berni, Dekic, Handanovic, Padelli
DEFENDERS: Asamoah, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, de Vrij, Nolan, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Zappa
MIDFIELDERS: Emmers, Gagliardini, Nainggolan, Roric, Borja Valero
FORWARDS: Candreva, Colidio, Eder, Karamoh, Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Politano
The versatile Ghanaian has been a mainstay of the domestic-conquering Juventus side for the past six years, winning the title in every one of those campaigns. He's even managed three doubles - league and Cup titles - along the way.