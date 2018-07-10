Kwadwo Asamoah Starts Preseason Training With Inter Milan

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has joined Inter Milan as they began preseason training on Monday ahead of the new campaign.

The former Udinese Calcio starman officially joined the Nerazzurri last week on a three-year contract after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.

Asamoah, 29, was joined by fellow new signings Raja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez as the Italian giants prepare for the upcoming Serie A campaign.

24 players have been called up for the pre-season camp at the Suning Training Centre that will run from today on Monday 9th July until Sunday 22nd July.

Here is the list in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Berni, Dekic, Handanovic, Padelli

DEFENDERS: Asamoah, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, de Vrij, Nolan, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Zappa

MIDFIELDERS: Emmers, Gagliardini, Nainggolan, Roric, Borja Valero

FORWARDS: Candreva, Colidio, Eder, Karamoh, Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Politano

The versatile Ghanaian has been a mainstay of the domestic-conquering Juventus side for the past six years, winning the title in every one of those campaigns. He's even managed three doubles - league and Cup titles - along the way.