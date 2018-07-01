BHOBU Games: 2004 Year Group Emerge Overall Champions

The 2004 year group of Bishop Herman College emerged the overall champions of the 2018 Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) Games which took place at the University of Ghana Ajax Park on Saturday, June 30.

They won all the Category B events including ludo, chess, scrabble, draughts, cards and table tennis.

However, the 2004 year group were disappointing as they missed out in the Category A - football - losing to the 2011 year group in the final. They lost on penalties after a pulsating goalless draw in normal time.

The 2011 Year Group

In the Category C, it was the 1998 year group who clinched the elite football league, besting their opponents with breathtaking displays.

The 1998 Year Group

''It's been a very successful tournament this time. We prepared so much for it and I am glad everybody is happy,'' John-Paul Adjadeh, Chairman of the 2018 BHOBU Games Committee told Joy Sports. ''The turn out was good and all participants gave their all.''

''I would like to tell those who couldn't make it that BHOBU Games is now a brand and everybody should associate with it so we can be able to improve upon it. We want bigger numbers next time.''

The aim of the games is to foster unity and establish a strong bond among the old students.