Donkomi: Inter Drop Interest In Alfred Duncan

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have cooled their interest in Ghana international midfielder Alfred Duncan.

The combative midfielder has been strongly linked with a move back to the Nerazzurri this summer, after leaving the 2010 Champions League winners back in 2014.

However, the likelihood of Inter pursuing a move for Duncan looks bleak as Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has opted for Roma ace Radja Nainggolan, with a €30m deal for the Belgian close to being finalized.

Fellow Serie A side Lazio are reportedly keenly monitoring the situation, having already expressed interest in the player.

Duncan made 26 appearances for Sassuolo last season, including starring in Sassuolo’s win over the Nerazzurri in May.