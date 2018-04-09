Ghana's Hor Halutie Finishes Eighth In Women's 100m Final

Ghana's Hor Halutie failed to clinch a medal after finishing last in the women's 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Halutie crossed the finish line in 11.54, failing to mark his qualification time.

Hor progressed to the final as one of the fastest losers from the semi-finals with a time of 11.46.

The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region is a former student of T.I. Ahmaddiya Secondary School in Kumasi.

She was Ghana's brightest hope of landing a medal after five days at the Games.

More to follow...