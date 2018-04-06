Ex-Black Maidens And Princesses Striker Sherifatu Sumaila Signs For LA Galaxy Orange County

Former Ghana youth international Sherifatu Sumaila has signed for LA Galaxy Orange County in the United Women's Soccer League.

She has moved from Women's Premier Soccer League side California Storm.

Sumaila was part of the Black Maidens team which won a bronze medal at the 2012 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan.

She also played at the 2014 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Canada.

