Liverpool v Man Utd: Second Biggest Stadium In World Lined Up For Pre-Season Game

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to meet in pre-season in the US, with the second biggest stadium in the world lined up as a potential venue.

The game will be part of the annual International Champions Cup in July.

While a venue has yet to be agreed, Michigan's 107,000-capacity 'Big House' in Ann Arbor is a possible option for the game.

The capacity has been reduced from when 109,000 watched United play Real Madrid there in 2014.

The biggest stadium in the world is the 114,000-capacity Rungrado 1 May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Liverpool and United met in the final of the 2014 event in Miami, with Louis van Gaal's team winning 3-1.

The ICC has featured increasingly high-profile matches in recent years. United met City in Houston in the first Manchester derby to be played outside England in 2017 and Barcelona and Real Madrid played in El Clasico in Miami.

It is understood there will be no repeat of the Manchester derby this term, with City, who could also face Jurgen Klopp's side, preferring to base themselves on the east coast of the US, with United on the west.

This summer's fixtures are due to be announced next week, with Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus among the high-profile clubs set to be involved.