Chelsea Fans Vote Micheal Essien's Stunning Goal Against Barcelona As Their Best

Michael Essien's stunning 2009 strike against Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League has been voted as his best goal during his spell with English giants Chelsea.

The Ghanaian international scored 25 times for the Blues over the course of his nine-year Chelsea career, and there were some magnificent - and important - goals among them.

A huge number of Chelsea fans took part in the supporter vote and there were two goals - Essien's stunning strikes against Arsenal and Barcelona - which dominated the poll.

Those two goals alone accounted for an enormous 78 percent of the overall vote, and while they were neck and neck for long spells, eventually it was Essien's left-footed volley against Barcelona which came out on top.

Essien's Champions League goal against the Spanish side was voted for by 43 percent of supporters, with the long-range effort against Arsenal taking 35 percent of the vote.

Essien has played for other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Italian outfit AC Milan.

Video below...

