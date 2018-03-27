Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Strong Squad For Japan Friendly

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has named 18 players to face Japan in their international friendly on April 1 in Tokyo.

The coach has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, hoping for them to again put up a good show against the Asian giants.

The only change in the team has seen Ampem Darkoa captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, has replaced Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.

The Queensland will leave for Japan on Tuesday, play the game on Sunday, April 1, and are expected to be back home on April 3.

Below is the list of players

1. Patricia Mantey

2. Nana Ama Asantewaa

3. Janet Egyir

4. Rita Okyere

5. Philicity Asuako

6. Gladys Amfobea

7. Nancy Coleman

8. Justice Tweneboaa

9. Juliet Acheampong

10. Priscilla Okyere

11. Portia Boakye

12. Leticia Zikpi

13. Grace Asantewaa

14. Alice Kusi

15. Jane Ayieyam

16. Ernestina Tetteh

17. Mavis Owusu

18. Grace Asare