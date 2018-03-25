Joseph Agbeko Set For Home Coming Bout In Aflao

In an attempt to revive boxing in the Volta region, Aborigines Promotions will on Friday, March 30, 2018, assemble boxers in Aflao for a non – title bout christened “The Home Coming”.

The bout is aimed at re-launching the career of two-time former Bantamweight world champion, Joseph Agbeko.

The former holder of the IBF title on two occasions between 2007 and 2011 will have to undertake two fights to keep him active before the contests the world title again.

The King Kong will take on Ugandan champion andSuper Bantamweight contest, Frank Kiwalabye(15-0,12KO).

On the night, Volta’s very own super Lightweight contest, DotseAnama(13-1,11KO)a.k.a “Polopala” is due to fight on the undercard with AmosDankui

Others on the bill for the undercard are super middleweight contest, John Kudeyawho will fight George Ankrah.

The welterweight contest, VictusKamevor will also battle it out withRay Ankrah.

The lightweight contest, NathanielNukpe is to contest Peter Musah whiles super featherweight contest, MichaelPappoe takes on Moses Dodze.

The promoter of the March 30th bout, Mitch Woolams who is the CEO of Aborigines Promotions is confident“The Home Coming” bout would reactivate boxing careers and the sport in the region.

“The main idea is to get the sport [Boxing] reactive again in the Volta region and to keep our boxers active, it’s a non-title bout”

Aflao is a popular hub in the Volta Region where boxing is vibrant.

The venue for the bout is the Times Square Arena in Aflao.