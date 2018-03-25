Oluwasuen Outpoints Ayala To in WBA Pan African Belt

Ghana-based Nigerian Wahab Oluwasuen (16-0, 10 KOs) displayed one of his best performances to beat Bright Ayala (14-1, 9 KOs) by a unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA Pan African belt on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra for the main bout of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 Round 2.

Oluwaseun said after the fight, he is ready for big titles and thanked his team and Prof. Azumah Nelson for guiding him.

The two pugilists used the first two rounds to size up each other but Oluwaseun was the better of two.

In round three, Oluwaseun’s swift hand speed proved too strong for Ayala as he landed the telling punches.

In round four, the Nigerian who is based in Ghana opened Ayala’s defense with some neat combinations but the latter stood to his ground.

Ayala’s best moment came in round five as he landed a right cross that staggered Oluwaseun, he followed it up with a left hook but Oluwaseun quickly clinched.

Oluwaseun went all gun blazing in round six as he unleashed hard shots to the head of Ayala, the latter replied with a straight right, however, Oluwaseun connected two uppercuts late in the round.

In round seven, Ayala pushed fatigued Oluwaseun back with a big right, he then went to the body. Oluwaseun moved away from danger by using his left jabs.

The two boxers went at each other as they traded punches in round eight – Oluwaseun was better in the exchanges.

In the ninth round, Oluwaseun made things difficult for Ayala as he worked behind his stiff jabs, he continued that same strategy in round ten.

In round eleven, Oluwasuen connected two straight right and a left cross that pushed Ayala back to the ropes.

In the final round (12), Oluwaseun and Ayala stood in the middle of the ring and traded punches. In the final ten seconds, Ayala nearly dropped Oluwaseun with a left hook but the latter responded with a combination that hurt Ayala but he was saved by the bell.

At the end of the scintillating rounds, the judges’ scorecards read, 120-109, 119-111 and 120-109 all in favour of Oluwaseun.

Emmanuel Martey beat Emmanuel Anim via majority decision (119-112, 115-115 and 115-113) to defend his national super middleweight strap.

Kpakpo Allotey beat Abraham Afful courtesy unanimous decision in their super lightweight contest. The judges scored, 77-74, 79-72 and 78-73.

The national super featherweight title fight between Felix Ajom and Michael Ansah ended in a draw. One judge scored it 117-111 for Ajom, 112-117 for Ansah and the other judge had it even 117-117.

Wasiru Mohammed proved too strong for Ezekiel Tetteh in their super bantamweight contest. Mohammed won all the judges’ scorecards, 80-74, 80-74 and 80-74.

The Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 Round 2 was exciting as all the boxers put up credible performances.

Meanwhile, Michael Ansah aka Bullet has called for a rematch against Ajom.