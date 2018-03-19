Fiorentina Rename Training Ground After Former Captain Astori

Fiorentina will rename their training ground after former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 earlier this month.

The defender, capped 14 times by Italy, passed away before the side were scheduled to play Udinese on 4 March.

A post-mortem examination revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.

Chairman Mario Cognigni told Italian media the training ground will be named "Centro Sportivo Davide Astori".

Astori, who leaves a wife and two-year-old daughter, came through the youth system at AC Milan before joining Cagliari in 2008.

He spent eight years at the club and had loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina before moving permanently to the latter two years ago.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt at Fiorentina, which was retired by the club. Thousands of fans and representatives of every Serie A club gathered at his funeral on 8 March.