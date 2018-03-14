Chelsea Keen On Swooping For Juventus Star Kwadwo Asamoah

English side Chelsea have renewed their interest in Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah after failing to land the playmaker last summer.

The English and Italian media had reported last season the Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had expressed interest in getting their Ghanaian who has fit perfectly in the left wing back position for Juventus.

But the deal hit a snag after Juventus decided not to release the player.

However, after failing the assault on Alex Sandro last summer, Chelsea will return to knock at the doors at the Allianz Stadium asking for Kwadwo Asamoah whose contract with Juventus expires in June this year.

Napoli and Inter Milan are the front-runners for the players signature with reports in Italy that Kwadwo has agreed to join Inter Milan.

But the Blues believe a renewed bid for the Ghanaian can lure the exciting talent to the Stamford Bridge.

However, Kwadwo's move to Chelsea will largely depend on the permanence of the Italian manager in London.

