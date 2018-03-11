Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey Confirms Training Grounds Karate-Do Brawl

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Yaya Commey has confirmed the training grounds karate exchanges between striker Derrick Sasraku and Elvis Opoku.

The two players clashed in a fierce exchange of blows on Saturday afternoon during the side's training at the Nana Agyemang Badu II park in Dormaa ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup clash with ES Setif of Algeria.

Reports swiftly flew around about the unfortunate incident that resulted in Elvis Opoku being rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Derrick Sasraku, according to reports, punched Elvis Opoku several times in Mayweather-Pacquiao replica forcing the young midfielder to fall on the field.

The CEO of the club has confirmed the incident, narrating what actually transpired resulting in the brawl.

'The side's training on Saturday was very hard. The seriousness attached to the session was very encouraging. Anokye Badu landed a cynical tackle on Zakaria Mumuni who expressed his displeasure,' he told Otec FM in Kumasi.

'While the two were exchanging words, we saw Elvis Opoku and Derrick Sasraku also exchanging blows,' Commey narrated.

'When we got to the scene, Elvis had a cut over the eye and a swollen jaw. I quickly asked he should be taken to the hospital.

'The management will meet and take a disciplinary action and whoever deserves to suffer will be punished, ' he added.

The side will, however, not take any immediate action as the playing body as well as the players involved have resolved to apologize to the technical team for the incident.

An action could, however, follow after the side's clash with ES Setif this week.

