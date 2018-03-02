Randy Abbey Rubbishes Demanding GFA To Fund NDC Campaign

Former Public Relations Officer of Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has debunked allegations that he took money from the then Executive Committee Members of the FA to fund for former President John Dramani Mahama's campaign in 2012.

Black Stars "B" management and former Accra Representative for Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah accused the Hearts of Lion's owner for taking money from the then Executive Committee members to support former president John Dramani Mahama’s campaign in 2012 during his tenure.

But speaking to Asempa FM, the astute football administrator insisted that he never took even GHC1 from the Executive Committee Members.

"From 2004 till I left the executive committee, I never took any proposal to the committee for any money for any political purpose.

"I have never ever done any such thing in my life.

"As an individual, I have never taken anything from any member of the committee ever, not even 1GHC.

"How can I go to the executive committee to take money to support John Mahama’s campaign? This is so absurd.

He also dared members of the exco committee then to come out and state the contrary.

"I just need one member who was on the executive committee then to come out and say I took even one pesewa from them.

"How can I tell all 21 exco members with different political backgrounds to contribute money to support Mahama’s campaign? It is not even possible," he added.