Boakye-Yiadom Completes €4m-A-Year China Move

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will continue his club career in China after agreeing to a deal with top-flight side Jiangsu Suning, Joy Sports can confirm.

Yiadom, 25, and a reported target of Chelsea completed his medicals in the Asian country on Tuesday morning before he put pen to paper.

The 25-year-old joins from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade for a fee in a region of €5.5 million. Boakye will earn €4 million euros per season plus bonuses.

The former Sassuolo striker netted an impressive 42 strikes in 48 appearances for the Belgrade-based side.

He has scored 15 goals in as many games for Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing campaign.

Jiangsu Suning are owned by the Suning Appliance Group Co. Ltd who have acquired Italian giants Inter Milan.