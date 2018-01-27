Game Boy Receives Support From Twellium Ghana And Run Energy Drink

Twellium Industrial Company Ltd and RUN Energy Drink os sponsoring Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe with GHS 10,000 and pack of RUN Energy Drinks In his fight against Fernando David.

This generosity being showed by Twellium Ghana and Run Energy Drink is of the intention to support the Sports and the Boxing industry in Ghana.

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe will face Argentina’s Fernando David Saucedo today on January 27th 2018. Tagoe will be making his first defence of his IBO lightweight belt against Saucedo on the aforementioned date at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

According to the management of Twellium Ghana and Run Energy Drink, they have unwavering support for Tagoe as he defends the world title, and believe he will make all Ghanaian Proud.