KP Boateng Urges Aubameyang To Leave Dortmund Peacefully

Ghanaian international, Kelvin Prince Boateng has urged Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make a proper assessment before leaving Dortmund.

The Gabonese international has been strongly linked to Arsenal in the ongoing January transfer window.

It has been reported that the officials of Dortmund have rejected £50m from the Gunners submitted on Thursday.

However, the German giants have told Arsenal they are ready to left Aubameyang leave if they are ready to pay a whopping amount of £60m.

But KP Boateng has called on the former AC Milan goal poacher to make a thorough assessment before making any move.

‘I know him very well, we are friends. I think he should sit down and talk to the club and be clear,” he told Eurosport.

“We must not forget how much he gave to Borussia. Now there’s too much pressure on him.”

Aubameyang has been a reliable goal poacher for Dortmund in the last three seasons.