Ancelotti Takes Over Arsenal?

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly in line to succeed Arsene Wenger if the Arsenal manager decides to call it quits this summer.

The Frenchman, who has been the Gunners manager since 1996, is contracted at the Emirates Stadium until 2019, having extended his stay last year.

But, according to the Evening Standard, Ancelotti would be one of the names considered if Wenger decides to leave a year earlier.

Any decision on Wenger’s future depends on how Arsenal perform during the second half of this season, with the Gunners still competing in two cup competitions and pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ancelotti, 58, certainly has the managerial pedigree to succeed such a long-serving manager as Wenger, having previously coached at Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He was sacked by Bayern back in September after a 3-0 defeat by PSG but has an impressive CV having won the Champions League on three occasions.

The Italian has now left Germany and is relocating to London, where he managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, with his family.

Pressure on Wenger to leave Arsenal before the end of his contract grew after they were beaten 4-2 by Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

They retain a chance of winning the Carabao Cup, facing Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night, and are one of the favourites to win the Europa League.

However, they are sixth in the Premier League table and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.