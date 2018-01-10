GFA President Nyantakyi Sets The Records Straight – ‘GOC Does Not Control The GFA’

The President of the Ghana Football Association has finally opened up on the relationship between the football federation and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) saying the two are closely-knit because of the Olympic Games.

Leadership and key members of the Ghana Olympic Committee had earlier claimed that the football federation is a subset of the GOC and that they have controlling powers over the football association.

But the President of the football federation in an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com has set the records straight by revealing that their relationship only exists because of the Olympic Games and the absence of the Olympics means there is no relationship between them.

'If the Ghana Olympic Committee is bigger than the Ghana Football Association, there is nothing wrong with that but from your own perspective, you can judge.

'The GOC is an umbrella body for the sporting disciplines when it comes to the Olympic Games. Our relationship with them has to do with the Olympic Games. Apart from that, we don't have anything to do with them,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'The GOC does not provide funding to the FA unlike CAF or FIFA that gives financial support to the GFA and we don't work under statutes of the GOC. We have our own statutes that we operate.

'We are more or less semi-autonomous from the activities of the GOC. Any relationship we have with them is because of the Olympic Games but our (GFA) activities are beyond the Olympic Games.

'We have eight national teams and only two take part in the Olympic Games while the other six have nothing to do with the Olympics as well as the league and the juvenile league. Training of coaches and referees has nothing to do with the Olympics.

'The area of the GOC is only predominant when it comes to the Olympic Games,' he added.

