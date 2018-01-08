modernghana logo

Talented Majeed Ashimeru Loaned To Austrian Top-Flight Side Wolfsberger

Promising Ghanaian kid Majeed Ashimeru has joined Austrian top-flight side RZ Pellets Wolfsberger AC on loan for the second half of the season.

His deal runs out in the summer of 2018.
The Red Bull Salzburg owned player has taken a step up in his career after exploding on loan at SC Austria Lustenau.

Ashimeru made a huge impression as he scored one goal in 11 league appearances.

He moved to Europe this summer from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.

