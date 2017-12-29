More Troubles For Afriyie Acquah As Italian Woman Threantens To Sue For Child Support

Footballers and women! After the very public relationship troubles with his ex-wife Amanda, Afriyie Acquah is back in the news with more women and baby wahala!

It was widely reported that Jessica Lebene (a Germany based Ghanaian who is credited with leaking Amanda Acquah’s sextape that showed the then wife of Afriyie inserting a deodorant into her private part) has given birth to a baby for the footballer. But according to a new report on Ghanacelebrities.com, Jessica seeming couldn’t fully win the heart of Afriyie Acquah!

Lebene is not the only lady that has given birth for Afriyie Acquah. The footballer according to the report has another baby called Adele, born in Italy to an Italian, Rosa Torres Indhira Maria. Official copies of the birth certificate of the baby, Rosa Torres Adele and photos of Afriyie Acquah holding and feeding the baby were also published online.

A source close to the mother in Milan said: “Afriyie Acquah told Indhira Maria that she was his only woman and wanted them to keep their relationship under the radar because of the sort of destruction the eyes of the public may cause to their relationship.”

“It’s now obvious Afriyie Acquah did this because he was chopping down another girl, Lebene, in Germany —with whom he is said to now also have a child with”

According to reports, the Italian Baby Mama on reading about Lebene’s baby a few weeks ago called Afriyie Acquah a cheating liar, and would soon be dragging the footballer to court, over financial responsibilities towards her and baby Adele.

If this happens, Afriye Acquah will be paying a lot in Child Support payments which he will have to pay for a long time until the child reaches about 18 years.