BREAKING NEWS... Liberia Vote Former Ballon d'Or Winner George Weah As President

Liberia has elected former Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah as the president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country.

The former AC Milan star has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

Weah, who also played for PSG becomes the 25th president of the country.

It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai - who has been the country's vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.