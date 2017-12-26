GOC Boss Extends Season Greetings To Sports Federations

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah has sent warm greetings to heads of Sports Federations and Associations on the season of Christmas.

According to Ben Nunoo Mensah who is also President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), the celebration of Christmas was necessary, and a time to reflect on the past and plan for a better future.

He noted that it a great honour to wish love to families and Ghanaians in general for successful celebrations.

He described 2017 as a good year and a bright start for Ghana Olympic activities, he said, his nine months as President has brought massive transformation and it is just the beginning of greater things to come.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who spoke to ghanaolympic.org on Christmas Day said, “We are praying to have a better year ahead, that our sportsmen shall win gold medals.”

“I feel so proud to be working with such dedicated and committed colleagues, friend and brothers, on behalf of my family I would like to wish you and your family Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. May the Almighty God grant you peace, favour and strength ”

The Ghana Olympic Committee GOC is the body empowered to undertake all international sports programmes on behalf of the Republic of Ghana, with over 40 sports Federations and Associations under the GOC umbrella.

Within 9 months in office, the GOC led by the enterprising Ben Nunoo Mensah who was honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as Best Federation Chairman / President has created very cordial relations with the media as he has attached sports journalist to various Federations for easy promotion and publicity.

He has also led in the restoration of the land site at Amasaman earmarked for the construction of an Olympic facility. Plans are advanced with architectural drawings for an ultra-modern facility for kids and the youth.

Under Ben Nunoo Mensah, the GOC has awarded all the Federations some good amount of their programmes, events and other activities. The Olympic Federations had $150,000 with the non-Olympic Associations getting between $5,000 and GHC 5,000.

The GOC President was instrumental in granting five sportsmen and a lady $5,000 for their preparations towards the Commonwealth Games scheduled for Australia in 2018.

He has also transformed the GOC head office to look lively and active as their website is also functioning with current news and information.

He has been able to involve all Federation heads in the activities if the GOC and even named chefs du missions for impending international Games.