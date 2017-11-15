Juventus Set To Extend Kwadwo Asamoah's Contract

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are looking to extend the contract of Ghana playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah before his expected move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Ghana midfielder confirmed he will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season to join the Turkish giants in January.

The 28-year-old versatile enforcer saw a proposed transfer to the TÃ¼rk Telekom Stadium side break down towards the end of the summer window.

However, Asamoah is out of contract next year, and he has suggested a move to Galatasaray was still on the cards.

The Old Ladies, envisaging a free move for Kwadwo Asamoah are working assiduously around the clock to get the Ghana star extend his contract before moving to Turkey.

Kwadwo Asamoah has endured turbulent moments at the Turin club with Maxi Allegri relegating him to the bench on numerous occasions.

Asamoah who had the chance to exit Juventus in the summer decided to stay on and fight for a role in the Juventus team but recent developments indicate he is not needed by the former AC Milan boss, Allegri.

Juventus are therefore putting in a lot of effort to convince the player to extend his contract before making the Galatasaray move as it leaves the club with nothing if he decides to leave without extending his contract.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Juventus in the 2012/13 season and had been a key member of the Bienconerri until the appointment of Maxi Allegri as manager after Antonio Conte left for Chelsea.

