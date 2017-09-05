modernghana logo

Partey Grabs Hat-trick As Ghana Hammer Congo 5-1

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News

Thomas Partey grabbed an amazing hat-trick as Ghana clobbered Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville on Tuesday to revive the country's faint 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign hopes.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder scored from close range, curled the third and rattled his first international career hat-trick for the fourth goal as the West African giants put a brave Congolese side to the sword.

Real Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, who replaced injured captain Asamoah Gyan, also grabbed a remarkable brace on his return to the national team.

Yiadom poked home the opener on 22 minutes after some pinball in the penalty area connecting from close range before Partey increased the tally.

An unmarked Lloyd Ayet headed home to reduce the deficit before Thomas Partey restored the two-goal lead to end the first half.

The Black Stars returned for the second stanza brimmed with confidence but the Congolese tested goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who produced three top class saves to deny the home side.

Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey picked up on a loose ball, prodded it forward and fired to give Ghana an unassailable 4-1 lead before Richmond Boakye-Yiadom grabbed his brace with a cool finish five minutes from time.

More to follow soon

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

