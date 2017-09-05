TOP STORIES
“Call me not unkind to myself when I abnegate self aggrandizement for the service to humanity; my real happiness lies in selflessness”.By: Dela Bobobee
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Coach Eric Tinkler Backs 'Talented' Kissi Boateng To Succeed
SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler believes new signing Richard Kissi Boateng has all the qualities to succeed with the Matsatsantsa.
The former Ghana international signed a one-year deal on a free transfer after leaving DR Congo giants TP Mazambe.
Boateng, the left back, played in SuperSport's 2-1 win over the Nedbank Ke Yona team at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday.
'He is now officially one of our players.He has played a couple of friendly games. Today [Sunday] was his first opportunity to play in front of a crowd. The boy [from the Ke Yona team] beat him once in the first half and that caught him by surprise which was a good thing,'' Tinkler said.
''I think it was a learning experience for him. He is an extremely talented player. I think he has a lot to give to the team. He will adapt to the pace of the game quickly.''
Boateng be lined up against Maritzburg United on Saturday for a spot in the MTN8 final at Harry Gwala Stadium.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News