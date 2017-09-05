modernghana logo

Coach Eric Tinkler Backs 'Talented' Kissi Boateng To Succeed

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler believes new signing Richard Kissi Boateng has all the qualities to succeed with the Matsatsantsa.

The former Ghana international signed a one-year deal on a free transfer after leaving DR Congo giants TP Mazambe.

Boateng, the left back, played in SuperSport's 2-1 win over the Nedbank Ke Yona team at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday.

'He is now officially one of our players.He has played a couple of friendly games. Today [Sunday] was his first opportunity to play in front of a crowd. The boy [from the Ke Yona team] beat him once in the first half and that caught him by surprise which was a good thing,'' Tinkler said.

''I think it was a learning experience for him. He is an extremely talented player. I think he has a lot to give to the team. He will adapt to the pace of the game quickly.''

Boateng be lined up against Maritzburg United on Saturday for a spot in the MTN8 final at Harry Gwala Stadium.

