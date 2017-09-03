TOP STORIES
Roger Barnor Gets BIBA A Class Accreditation
Ghana’s Legendary boxing referee / judge, Roger Barnor has been awarded an A Class Referee and Championship Level Judge for Professional Boxing by the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).
The certificate of prof, dated 28 August, 2017 was signed by Gianluca Di Caro, Vice President of the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).
Roger Barnor told Yours Truly his new status has brought him the opportunity to be humble, as he has experienced a lot in the business and game of boxing.
The most tried and tested boxing referee in Ghana who has officiated in about eight international fights this year in South Africa, Namibia and Ghana said he is looking forward to retain his SWAG Referee of the Year title.
He noted that most of the football referees are controversial, but he has been consistent and committed as well as improved with an A Class license from the BIBA.
Barnor who obtained his World Boxing Council (WBC) badge in 1997 is also member of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC).
He promised to leave a legacy by training more people to be interested in boxing officiating.
