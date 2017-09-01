modernghana logo

Teenage striker Nigel Kyeremanteng joins Novara from AC Milan

- ghanasoccernet.com
14 minutes ago | Sports News

Novara have signed Italy-born Ghanaian striker Nigel Kyeremanteng.

The 17-year-old has moved on a permanent deal from AC Milan.

Kyeremanteng will be training with Novara's Primavera (youth) squad before being considered for the First Team.

According to reports, he was being chased by some foreign clubs including French side Rennes and PSV Eindhoven.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

