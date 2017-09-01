TOP STORIES
Teenage striker Nigel Kyeremanteng joins Novara from AC Milan
Novara have signed Italy-born Ghanaian striker Nigel Kyeremanteng.
The 17-year-old has moved on a permanent deal from AC Milan.
Kyeremanteng will be training with Novara's Primavera (youth) squad before being considered for the First Team.
According to reports, he was being chased by some foreign clubs including French side Rennes and PSV Eindhoven.
