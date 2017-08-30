TOP STORIES
LET THEM SUSPECT YOU ANY HOW, BUT DON T LET IT BE PROVABLE.By: Francis Tawiah -
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Ghanaian striker Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates 100th appearance in Bundesliga despite defeat
Ghanaian attacker Kevin Prince Boateng celebrated his centenary appearance in the Bundesliga despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in Eintracht Frankfurt's 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg on Sunday.
The Ghanaian who joined from Spanish outfit Las Palmas earlier this month played his second game since arriving from Spain, making his 100thappearance.
Frankfurt were handed a lone goal defeat but the former AC Milan and Portsmouth offensive midfielder was happy to have played his 100th game in the most watched league in the world.
He tweeted,' 'Happy about my 100th game in Bundesliga!! Not happy with the result,but we will bounce back!! Let's fight back.'
Happy about my 100th game in Bundesliga!! Not happy with the result,but we will bounce back!! Let's fight back #prince17 #adler pic.twitter.com/J6ottf1AvF
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 28, 2017
The former Las Palmas player played 39 times for Schalke O4, 10 times with Hertha Berlin and made 10 appearance with Burossia Dortmund to add to the two appearances at Frankfurt.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News