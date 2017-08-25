modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Mensah wants to face Arsenal in the Europa League

21 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Samuel 'Mensiro' Mensah has pin-pointed Arsenal as the club he most wants to face in the UEFA Europa League group stages ahead of today's draw in Monaco.

Ostersunds FK were impressive in the qualifying rounds of the competition, brushing aside top sides like Galatasaray and PAOK to cement their place in the group stages.

By virtue of their exploits, Graham Potter's side have been pitted in pot 4 and Arsenal are in pot 1 alongside established teams like Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon, Dynamo Kiev, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, AC Milan, Viktoria Plzen, Salzburg, FC Copenhagen, Braga.

However, when quizzed about his preferred opponent in the group stage, Mensah did not blink by naming English Premier League giants Arsenal.

"Arsenal are the club I'd like to meet," Mensah exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com.

"I chose Arsenal because they're one of the top sides in the competition and the team I support. My love for them became even stronger when I was playing in England, I always went to watch their games anytime I had the chance. It will be a fine platform for most us to play at the Emirates."

"But having said that, any other opponent that will come our way wouldn't be bad because we've prepared well for the competition. We are going to enjoy ourselves and hope that we do well."

Mensah has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, with a goal to his credit for the Red and Blacks lads.

